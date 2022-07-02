NewsIndia
AGNIPATH

Patna High Court dismisses PIL seeking recovery of money from Agnipath protesters

Patna High Court has dismissed a PIL seeking recovery of money from the agitators who damaged public and government properties during Agnipath protests. 

 

Last Updated: Jul 02, 2022, 09:47 PM IST
  • Patna High Court has dismissed a PIL seeking recovery of money from the agitators who damaged public and government properties during Agnipath protests.
  • A division bench of Chief Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice S Kumar took up the matter on Friday.
  • The petitioner has claimed that the respective governments of state and Centre have lost properties worth Rs 100 crore.

Patna High Court dismisses PIL seeking recovery of money from Agnipath protesters

The Patna High Court has dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking recovery of money from the agitators who damaged public and government properties during Agnipath protests. A division bench of Chief Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice S Kumar took up the matter on Friday. The petitioner has claimed that the respective governments of state and Centre have lost properties worth Rs 100 crore. He also urged the court to recover money from the agitators and political parties involved in the arson. He also accused the state government of failing to stop violence during the agitation.

Responding to it, Solicitor General of Bihar government Lalit Kishore informed the court that the government had efficiently dealt with the agitators. The state government had deployed a large number of police forces. Such a PIL was filed to defame the state government.

After hearing the solicitor general, the division bench court dismissed the PIL.

 

