Patna Police Detains Prashant Kishor Amid Hunger Strike Over BPSC Exam Paper Leak

Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor was detained by the Patna Police in the early hours of Monday when he was sitting on an indefinite hunger strike at Gandhi Maidan against the alleged BPSC exam paper leak.

Later, the Patna Police also vacated the place at Gandhi Maidan where Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor was sitting on a fast-unto-death with the protestors.

Kishor, who began a fast-unto-death on January 2 in support of protesting students demanding the cancellation of the Bihar Public Service Commission exam due to alleged irregularities, was detained and taken away by the police in an ambulance. Before his detention, the Jan Suraaj chief announced that the party would file a petition in the High Court on January 7 regarding the BPSC irregularities.

"It is not a matter of decision for us whether we will continue this (protest) or not. We will continue doing what we are doing now, there will be no change in it...We (Jan Suraaj Party) will file a petition in the High Court on the 7th," said Prashant Kishor, ANI reported.