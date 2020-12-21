Peace, stability, prosperity in Indo-Pacific region our common goal: PM Narendra Modi during virtual summit with Vietnamese PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (December 21, 2020) during a virtual summit with the Vietnamese PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc said that peace, stability, prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region is our common goal.

PM Modi highlighted, "The peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region is our common goal and that our partnership can play an important role."

He also called Vietnam a key partner of India's Indo-Pacific vision and said that New Delhi considers its ties with Hanoi in a 'long-term' and 'strategic view'.

PM Modi said, "Vietnam is an important pillar of India's act east policy and a key partner of India's Indo-Pacific vision. The ambit of our comprehensive strategic partnership has been expanded and close ties are increasing fast."

Addressing the India-Vietnam Virtual Summit. https://t.co/EJoqxllN6Q — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 21, 2020

Both countries released a joint vision document and plan of action for bilateral engagement between 2021-2023.

Seven new agreements on defense, scientific research, nuclear energy, petrochemical and renewable energy have also been signed.

PM Modi lauded Vietnam for its ability to deal with the COVID-19 crisis as the country has been able to keep the number of infections low even as the numbers increased globally.

Meanwhile, India has sent aid for flood devasted central Vietnam for which Vietnamese PM thanked PM Modi.

PM Phuc said that the virtual summit 'underlines the commitment of both countries to further deepening the bilateral relations'.

Notably, this is the ninth such virtual summit of PM Modi and the first with an ASEAN country.

So far, he has had virtual summits with Australia, EU, Sri Lanka, Denmark, Italy, Luxembourg, Uzbekistan, and Bangladesh counterparts.

