हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pegasus row

Pegasus row: BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi over phone tapping remark, asks him to submit his mobile for investigation

BJP spokesperson Rajyavardhan Rathore said, “Gandhi should submit his phone to a probe agency, and investigation will take place according to the Indian Penal Code (IPC).” 

Pegasus row: BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi over phone tapping remark, asks him to submit his mobile for investigation
File Photo

New Delhi: After Congress MP Rahul Gandhi alleged all his phones were tapped using Pegasus spyware, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday (July 23) said that he should submit his phone for investigation if he believes it was tapped, PTI reported. 

Addressing mediapersons, BJP spokesperson Rajyavardhan Rathore said, “Gandhi should submit his phone to a probe agency, and investigation will take place according to the Indian Penal Code (IPC).” 

He added, “We will now wait for Rahul Gandhi to deposit his phone for investigation to proceed.”

Earlier in the day, Gandhi had alleged all his phones were tapped and demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah over Pegasus snooping row. 

The former Congress chief told reporters that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah “used the Pegasus spyware against India and its institutions."

"Pegasus is classified by the Israeli state as a weapon and that weapon is supposed to be used against terrorists. The prime minister and the home minister have used this weapon against the Indian state and our institutions. They have used it politically, they have used it in Karnataka,” he said. He also demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the matter, ANI reported. 

Reacting to Gandhi’s comments, Rathore said they were "irresponsible" and asserted no one's phone has been tapped illegally by the Modi government.

An international consortium under "Pegasus project" has revealed that the numbers of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, other opposition politicians, poll strategist Prashant Kishor, two union ministers, Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee and some 40 journalists were selected as potential targets of snooping. However, it could not be established that all numbers found on the leaked database were hacked. 

The Centre on Sunday (July 18) rejected the media reports and termed the allegations "false and malicious". The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said that there has been "no unauthorised interception by government agencies."

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Pegasus rowRahul GandhiBJPPegasus snooping row
Next
Story

Dog love: Man installs bronze statue of his pet on anniversary, check viral pictures

Must Watch

PT3M6S

Navjot Singh Sidhu takes over as Punjab Congress Chief today