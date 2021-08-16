Pegasus row: Centre denies snooping allegations in SC, says petitions based on 'conjectures and surmises'

New Delhi: The Centre on Monday (August 16, 2021) denied all allegations of snooping in the Supreme Court and alleged that the batch of petitions seeking an independent probe into the Pegasus snooping allegations is based on "conjectures, surmises" and unsubstantiated media reports and a group of experts will examine all issues raised.

Centre files affidavit before the Supreme Court and said that it will set up a committee of experts to examine the issue of alleged Pegasus snooping.

“The Centre in its two-page affidavit submitted in SC on Pegasus issue denies all allegations made against the govt by petitioners that it was spyware to snoop on journalists, politicians, staff & maintains petitions are based on conjectures & there is no substance in the accusations,” news agency ANI tweeted.

The affidavit was filed before a bench of Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Aniruddha Bose. In the affidavit, Centre said its position on the alleged Pegasus snooping has already been clarified in Parliament by IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

"A bare perusal of the captioned petition and other connected petitions makes it clear that the same are based on conjectures and surmises or on other unsubstantiated media reports or incomplete or uncorroborated material," the affidavit said.

This is a highly technical issue, we will appoint eminent experts to examine all aspects, Centre tells SC. During the brief hearing, the bench said it will take up the matter at the end of board of the day's business.

On August 10, the top court had taken exception to "parallel proceedings and debates" on social media on the snooping row by some petitioners and said that there must be some discipline and they must have "some faith in the system".

(With Agency inputs)

