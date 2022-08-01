NewsIndia
'Pencils got costlier, price of Maggi increased': Little girl writes to PM Modi about her 'hardships' due to inflation

A letter by a 6-year-old girl to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about rising prices has gone viral on the internet. Here's what she wrote.

Last Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 08:01 AM IST|Source: IANS
  • A six-year-old girl studying in class 1 has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Her letter was about the 'hardship' she is facing due to the price rise
  • Chhibramau SDM Ashok Kumar told reporters that he came to know about this little girl's letter through social media

New Delhi: A six-year-old girl studying in class 1 has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the `hardship` she is facing due to price rise.

The girl, Kriti Dubey, of Chhibramau town in Uttar Pradesh`s Kannauj district wrote in her letter, "My name is Kriti Dubey. I study in class 1. Modiji, you have caused immense price rise. Even my pencil and rubber (eraser) have got costlier and the price of Maggi has been increased, too. Now my mother beats me for asking for a pencil. What shall I do? Other kids steal my pencil."

The letter written in Hindi has gone viral on the social media.

Her father Vishal Dubey, who is an advocate, said, "It is my daughter`s `Mann Ki Baat`. She got annoyed recently when her mother scolded her when she lost her pencil in school."

Chhibramau SDM Ashok Kumar told reporters that he came to know about this little girl's letter through social media platforms.

"I am ready to help the child in any way and will also try my best to ensure that her letter reaches concerned authorities," he said.

