Tripura

People can now lodge corruption complaint through WhatsApp: Tripura CM

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday said his government has a zero-tolerance policy against corruption and people of the state can lodge complaints through WhatsApp.

File Photo

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday said his government has a zero-tolerance policy against corruption and people of the state can lodge complaints through WhatsApp.

The chief minister launched a WhatsApp number 8794534501 where one can lodge complaints against corruption and assured that action would be initiated within 24-hours and the identity of the complainant would be kept secret.

"Our aim is zero-tolerance policy against corruption. To bring more transparency in Governance, we are launching a WhatsApp no: 8794534501, where you can complain with evidence regarding any corruption and we will take action within 24 hours. Your identity will be kept secret," Deb tweeted.

Two weeks ago former Health Minister Sudip Roy Barman had alleged embezzlement of government funds in purchasing kits to prevent COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

The state government had removed the then secretary of Health Department Dr Debasish Basu and National Health Mission director Aditi Majumder from their posts and initiated an inquiry into the matter after Roy Barmans allegations. 

