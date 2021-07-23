People from other parties joining AAP after seeing work done by Kejriwal govt in Delhi: Saurabh Bhardwaj

New Delhi: The development that has taken place in Delhi due to the hard work of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's government and his team in the last six years has brought a big revolution which is amazing. People from different parties are continuously joining the Aam Aadmi Party family influenced by this. In this sequence, AAP's Chief Spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj today met Congress's former municipal councillor Ashok Bhardwaj of Nangloi Ward-51, Prithvi Singh Rathore, a two-time councillor from Nangloi Ward-49N, and RWA President of Badarpur Border Area Dr Veer Kumar Jain and welcomed them into the Aam Aadmi Party by offering a patka. Along with this many other people from Congress have also joined the party. Nangloi's AAP MLA Raghuvinder Shokeen welcomed everyone to the Aam Aadmi Party by offering them the AAP 'topi'.

Saurabh Bhardwaj, Chief Spokesperson of Aam Aadmi Party and MLA from Greater Kailash said, "This is a great day where the Aam Aadmi Party family is growing. Distinguished people from across Delhi and their entire team are joining the Aam Aadmi Party. The development that has happened in Delhi due to the hard work of Arvind Kejriwal's government and his team, which has done almost impossible things in the last six years, has brought a big revolution, which is amazing. People from different parties are getting influenced and joining the 'AAP' government. I welcome everyone on behalf of the Aam Aadmi Party government."

He said, "Today, former Councillor of Ward 51, Ashok Bhardwaj joined the party. His wife also contested the corporation elections in 2017. He has been the Block Congress Committee President for almost 10 years. He is presently in charge of Krishna Nagar Ward 22E and is also the representative of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee. He has remained a strong pillar of Congress for almost 30 years. Along with him, former Congress councillor from Nangloi Assembly Ward 49N, Prithvi Singh Rathore also joined the Aam Aadmi Party. He has been a councillor twice from 2007 to 2017. Presently he is the Observer of Goyal Market Ward. Prithvi Singh has been a member of the Standing Committee, representative of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee and National Vice President of All India Banjara Seva Sangh. He has been a strong Dalit leader of the Congress party for 40 years. Ashok Bhardwaj and many other associates of Prithvi Singh have also joined the Aam Aadmi Party. Additionally, Dr Veer Kumar Jain, RWA President of the Badarpur border area, has also joined the party. Dr Jain is the President of Jankalyan Morcha, a social organization and is a retired lecturer."

Along with these senior people who have joined the Aam Aadmi Party, the following people also took the party membership.

1) Dharamveer Chandela, Block President

2) Javed, District Secretary, Kirari

3) Bhikam, SC/ST Morcha, Block President

4) Sardar Harminder Singh, Vice President, Block Congress Committee

5) Shashipal, Vice President, Block Congress Committee

6) Jan Mohammed, Senior Social Activist

7) Kashi Ram, Social Worker

8) Bhadreshwari Yadav, Administrative Service, Retd.

9) Ashwani Kumar, Business Cell

10) Raghunath Verma, Social Activist

11) Vinod Karmad, Social Activist

12) Shankar Lal, Representative, District North

13) Moolchand, Senior Activist

14) Rajkumar Patel, Purvanchal Speaker, Nagloi Assembly

15) Chanderprakash, SC/ST Member, Nagloi Legislative Assembly

16) Teja Verma, President, Purvanchal Ward 49

17) Udham Singh, Member of Kisan Morcha, Delhi State

18) Rajesh Kumar, SC/ST President Ward 49

19) Anil Kumar, District Secretary, Kirari

20) Daulatram, Senior Activist

21) Rakesh Rathore, Youth Congress Member Ward 49

22) Khemchand, Youth Leader

23) Premchander, Youth Leader

24) Nikhil, Youth Leader

25) Prashant, Youth Leader

26) Sonu Simrah, Youth Leader

27) Basant Rathore, Youth Leader

28) Ashok Chauhan, Youth Leader

29) Ajay Kumar, Youth Leader

30) Vikas Shokeen, Senior Leader

31) Sunil Shokeen, Senior Leader

32) Nagendra Shokeen, Senior Leader

33) Rajendra Shokeen, Senior Leader

34) Aakash

35) Bali