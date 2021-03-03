People now want good work in MCD too: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal after AAP's victory in municipal polls

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday (March 3, 2021) spoke on Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) victory in the municipal polls and said that the people now want good in MCD too.

Following AAP's win in four out of five municipal wards, Arvind Kejriwal said, "People were so upset with BJP's 15-year work in MCD that they gave them 0 (seats). MCD has only spread trash in Delhi, so corrupt that people call it "Most Corrupt Department". By voting AAP, people now want good work in MCD too."

Delhi CM also said that AAP's victory shows that people are happy with their work.

He stated, "In 2015, we won 67/70 seats, in 2020, we won 62/70 seats and now in MCD by-polls, by giving us 4/5 seats, people want us to continue."

"While BJP's 0 seats show they're upset with them," he added.

He also said that the public did not like it when BJP demanded Rs 13,000 crores from him.

"Whatever money was to be given, the Delhi government gave, but they kept asking for more and the public didn't like it. The government which couldn't give salary to its sanitation workers does not deserve to stay in power," Delhi CM said.

Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia also attacked BJP and said, "The people of Delhi have expressed their confidence in us. They are fed up with BJP and this election is an indication of that. In the 2022 Delhi municipal polls, BJP will be wiped out."

The MCD by-polls, which took place on Sunday, were held in five wards namely Ward No 32N, (Rohini-C), Ward No 62N, (Shalimar Bagh North) in North Delhi and Ward No 02-E (Trilokpuri), Ward No 08-E (Kalyanpuri) and Ward No 41-E (Chauhan Bangar) in East Delhi. It registered a 50.86 per cent voter turnout.

Twenty-six candidates from BJP, Congress, AAP and other parties were in the fray.

AAP candidates Dhirender Kumar won Ward 08-E (Kalyanpuri) by 7,043 votes, Sunita Mishra from Ward No 62N (Shalimar Bagh North) by 2,705 votes, Ram Chandra from Ward No 32N (Rohini-C) by 2,985 votes and Vijay Kumar from Ward No 02-E (Trilokpuri) by 4,986 votes. Congress leader Zubair Ahmad Chaudhary was declared the winner by 10,642 votes from Ward 41-E Chauhan Banger.

Elections for 272 wards in three municipal corporations are scheduled to be held in 2022.

