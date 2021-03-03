Delhi MCD by-election results: AAP bags 4 wards, Congress wins Chauhan Bangar

New Delhi: Continuing its impressive show, Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP on Wednesday bagged four out of five wards in Delhi MCD by-election counting for which was held today. Congratulating the AAP worker for the landslide victory in the MCD by-election, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said, “The people of Delhi have expressed their confidence in us. They are fed up with BJP and this election is an indication of that. In the 2022 Delhi municipal polls, BJP will be wiped out.’’

एमसीडी उपचुनाव में 5 में से 4 सीटें जीतने पर आम आदमी पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं को बधाई. बीजेपी के शासन से दिल्ली की जनता अब दुखी हो चुकी है. अगले साल होने वाले MCD चुनाव में जनता @ArvindKejriwal जी की ईमानदार और काम करने वाली राजनीति को लेकर आएगी — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) March 3, 2021

A tweet from the party said, “Big win for AAP in MCD by-polls! AAP wins 4 out of 5 Seats. BJP reduced to Zero. Delhi has decided to throw BJP out of MCD in 2022.’’

Big win for AAP in MCD by-polls! AAP wins 4 out of 5 Seats.

BJP reduced to Zero. Delhi has decided to throw BJP out of MCD in 2022. — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) March 3, 2021

According to reports, the AAP candidates won in Kalyanpuri, 2. Trilokpuri, 3. Shalimar Bagh, 4. Rohini C. While the Congress party bagged the Chauhan Bangar ward. The AAP candidates were way ahead of their nearest Congress, BJP rivals in four out of the five wards where the by-election was held recently.

AAP candidate Dhirender Kumar has won the Kalyanpuri ward by 7,259 votes, while party nominees registered victory in Shalimar Bagh North, Trilokpuri and Rohini- C wards.

The Congress candidate Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad won in Chauhan Bangar. He defeated his AAP rival Mohammad Ishraq Khan by a margin of more than 9,000 votes in Chauhan Bangar.

Similarly, AAP's Sunita Mishra defeated her BJP rival Surbhi Jaju by over 2,000 votes in the Shalimar Bagh North ward. AAP candidates Vijay Kumar defeated their nearest BJP rivals in Trilokpuri and Ram Chander in Rohini-C by comfortable margins.

Dirender Kumar defeated his nearest BJP rival Siya Ram in Kalyanpuri. AAP’s Vijay Kumar defeated BJP's Om Prakash by over 3,000 votes in Trilokpuri.

More than 50 per cent votes were cast in the bypolls for the five municipal wards held on February 28. Out of the five wards, four were held by the AAP while Shalimar Bagh North had a BJP councillor.

