New Delhi: The inaugural session of the ‘People's Forum for the Rise of South Asia’ (PFFROSA) summit was held today at Vishwa Yuvak Kendra, New Delhi, marking a step towards regional unity and cooperation. The event aimed to address key issues facing South Asia through a unified approach. The event was organized by ARSP Foundation in collaboration with Yuvsatta (Youth for Peace), Gandhi Smriti & Darshan Samiti, and the Ministry of Culture, Government of India.

During the opening remarks, Mr. Sanjay Bhalla, General Secretary of ARSP Foundation, highlighted the pivotal role India is expected to play in fostering global peace and harmony. He said, “This century belongs to Asia, and India, with its principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family), is poised to lead the way in creating a peaceful and progressive South Asia."

Mr. Pratap Singh, President of the ARSP Foundation, elaborated on the summit’s objectives, focusing on four main areas: trade, tourism, technology, and the optimization of demographic dividends. He emphasized the importance of gender equality and sustainable management of water resources to ensure holistic development in the region.

The summit also featured a debate where Mr. Mahaveer Singhvi, IFS, Joint Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, drew parallels between the European integration post-war and the potential for similar cooperation in South Asia. “The European model of overcoming historical rivalries through integration and cooperation offers valuable lessons for us in the global south,” he remarked.

Distinguished guests, including Dr. Jwala Prasad, Director of Gandhi Smriti & Darshan Samiti, and Shailendra Kumar, Chairman of TIOL Knowledge Foundation, among others, contributed their insights on various aspects of regional challenges and opportunities.

The occasion provided a forum for the PFFROSA Youth Leadership Awards, which honor outstanding social leaders. Honorees were Mr. Vishal Sehgal, Co-founder & Director of LAVA Mobiles, and Dr. Anil Jaggi, creator of Conscious Ventures & Japan-India Sustainability Alliance, demonstrating the variety of contributions to societal growth.

The two-day summit will come to an end with a prayer session at Mahatma Gandhi's resting place, Rajghat, signifying the unity and common goals of the countries of South Asia. The next PFFROSA Summit will be held in Sri Lanka in six months, as announced by the organizers, Mr. Sanjay Bhalla and Mr. Pramod Sharma, demonstrating their dedication to ongoing collaboration and involvement around the region.