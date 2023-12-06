'Perfect Credentials': BJP Takes Dig At Congress For Nominating Revanth Reddy As Telangana CM

Congress has already made public the name of its Telangana Chief Minister and it's no other than its state president Revanth Reddy. The CM-elect today met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. Amid all this, the BJP today took a swipe at the Congress saying by electing Reddy, the party has put its 'best foot forward'. BJP leader Amit Malviya said that Reddy has 'perfect credentials' to become Congress Chief Minister.

"Revanth Reddy has the perfect credentials to be the Congress Chief Minister in Telangana. You would ask why? The man was arrested by the Anti Corruption Bureau in 2015, when he was a TDP MLA, on charges of trying to bribe Elvis Stephenson, a nominated member of the Assembly, representing the Anglo-Indian community. He was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and Indian Penal Code. The crime was cognizable and non-bailable. Congress has indeed put their best foot forward in Telangana," said Malviya.

On the other hand, the BJP is yet to announce its chief ministers for Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Congratulations to Telangana’s CM Designate, @revanth_anumula.



Under his leadership, the Congress govt will fulfill all its Guarantees to the people of Telangana and build a Prajala Sarkar. pic.twitter.com/ExfUlqY8Ic — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 6, 2023

Reddy today also met Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former party chief Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Reddy was elected from the Kodangal Assembly seat. He will take oath in Hyderabad tomorrow. A Member of Parliament from the Malkajgiri seat, Reddy is set to resign from the Lok Sabha.

The Congress has scripted a stupendous victory in Telangana, nine years after the state was formed by bifurcating Andhra Pradesh. The party won 64 Assembly seats to form government in the BRS-dominated state. (With agency inputs)