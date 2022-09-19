Person, who is in CM office now, prevented police from acting: Kerala Guv refers to attack on him in Kannur

New Delhi: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday (September 19, 2022) stepped up his attack on the Left government and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan by accusing the police of staying put as he was physically attacked at Kannur University in 2019.

“Whatever happened with me (physical attack) in Kannur had happened in presence of many police personnel. In the video from then, you can see a senior political functionary, who's now in CM office, preventing police from acting,” said Kerala Governor AM Khan.

Whatever happened with me (physical attack) in Kannur had happened in presence of many police personnel. In the video from then, you can see a senior political functionary, who's now in CM office, preventing police from acting: Kerala Governor AM Khan, in Thiruvananthapuram pic.twitter.com/yYesn6ntzS — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2022

"We are living in a State where the convenor of the ruling front is banned from flying for unruly behaviour...They believe in the legitimacy of force to silence dissent, difference of opinion & liquidate those whom they consider their class enemies," said Kerala Governor.

"CM also came to meet me over VC appointment at Kannur University...They had forced me to scuttle the process with the letter of AG," he added.

Earlier, on Sunday, Kerala Governor has accused the government and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of directing the police to not lodge a complaint when he was heckled at Kannur University in 2019.

Whether the direction merely shows favouritism towards those responsible or it was part of the alleged conspiracy to “attack” him has to be ascertained, Khan said and asked the media to investigate into it.

Yesterday while speaking to reporters at Aluva, the Governor said, “The in-charge of the Home Department, the Chief Minister, had given specific instructions not to report it. Police were given instructions not to take cognisance. This was a cognisable offence under the IPC.”

He said the IPC clearly states that if anyone tries to “intimidate” or “overcome” the President of India or a Governor from discharging their duties, then it is a cognisable offence punishable by imprisonment of up to 7 years and a fine.

“Now, I leave it to you, the presspersons to find out whether it was a conspiracy or favouritism that we see everywhere,” he said.

Khan, however, said the alleged conspirators never wanted to kill him. “Naturally, they did not want to kill me. They know what the consequences (of that) will be. They only wanted to frighten me,” he said.

(With agency inputs)