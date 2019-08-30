close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indrani Mukerjea

Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, accused in Sheena Bora murder case, may formally split on August 30

The divorce plea stated that the couple's relationship hit rock bottom without any chance of reconciliation.

Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, accused in Sheena Bora murder case, may formally split on August 30
File Photo

Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, accused in the sensational Sheena Bora murder case, may formally spilt on Friday, August 30. A family court at Bandra in Maharashtra capital Mumbai is scheduled to pass the final order granting divorce by mutual consent, as sought in a joint plea by the duo.

Live TV

Indrani, the prime accused in her daughter Sheena Bora's murder case, sent a notice to her husband and co-accused Peter, seeking an amicable and mutual consent divorce to their 16-year-old marriage. The divorce plea stated that the couple's relationship hit rock bottom without any chance of reconciliation.

Indrani, a former INX Director, is currently in judicial custody in Mumbai's Byculla Jail. Media baron Peter is currently lodged in Arthur Road jail.

Sheena (24), Indrani's daughter from an earlier relationship, was killed in April 2012. The murder came to light in August 2015 after Mukerjea's driver Shyamvar Rai, arrested in another case, spilled the beans.

The Mumbai police arrested Indrani, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna and Rai for allegedly murdering Sheena. Later, Indrani's husband Peter was also arrested for allegedly being part of the conspiracy and the 'silent killer' of Sheena Bora.

Indrani, in an application, said that the former media baron manipulated circumstances to frame her with the help of driver Shyamvar Rai, who has now turned approver in the case.

Indrani, her former husband and driver Rai have been accused of strangling the 24-year-old girl, Sheena. Her burnt body was dumped in a bag in the dense forests in Raigad district near Mumbai.

The CBI, which took over the case, claimed that a financial dispute was the reason for the murder.

Tags:
Indrani MukerjeaPeter MukerjeaSheena Bora murder caseSheena Bora
Next
Story

Centre releases Rs 47,436 crore to various states for afforestation, check list

Must Watch

PT3M10S

DNA: Today in History, 29th August, 2019