'Petrol Bombs Hurled At Raj Bhavan': K Annamalai Claims DMK Sponsoring Attack On BJP, Tamil Nadu Governor

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai today claimed that petrol bombs were hurled at Raj Bhavan today. The BJP leader also alleged that the DMK is behind the attacks. Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi has been at the loggerheads with the DMK government over various issues including the passing of many legislations. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Annamalai said that it was the same person who earlier attacked the BJP office.

"Petrol bombs were hurled at Raj Bhavan today, reflects the true law and order situation in Tamil Nadu. While DMK is busy diverting the attention of people to insignificant matters of interest, criminals have taken the streets. Incidentally, it is the same person who attacked @BJP4TamilNadu Headquarters in Chennai in Feb 2022 is held responsible for the attack on Raj Bhavan today," said Annamalai.

The state BJP president further said that CM MK Stalin will now make another excuse. "These continuous attack only leaves one to think that the DMK government is sponsoring these attacks. Thiru MK Stalin will now be preparing for the next diversion, as he always does," said Annamalai.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: A petrol bomb was hurled outside Raj Bhavan today in Chennai. A complaint has been lodged in Guindy police station.



Further details awaited.

Prem Anand Sinha, Additional Commissioner of Police said that one person has been arrested. "Around 3 pm, an unidentified person tried to throw some bottles of petrol outside Raj Bhavan near barricades. As soon as this was noticed by the security personnel present there, they surrounded him, confiscated other bottles from his hand and immediately handed him over to the patrol vehicle and took him to the police station. There is no damage or injury to anyone. It seems that he was drunk....The person has been identified as a history-sheeter named K Vinod and he's a habitual offender...6-7 cases are already there against him. Further probe underway," said Sinha.

On the other hand, the tussle between the DMK government and the Raj Bhavan has entered another day today. Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy today criticised Governor Ravi on his refusal to sign the doctorate award documents of freedom fighter N Sankaraiah. Ponmudy said that if the Governor is interested in the welfare of the freedom fighters, he should approve the proposal.