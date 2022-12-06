Photographer Aldric Alexander on how social media helped him boost his career

Since its inception, social media has proven to be a boon for numerous people. And why not? It has provided a platform that allows people to share their thoughts, talents, and experiences with the world. It has enhanced communications in many ways, including by helping individuals market themselves. Aldric Alexander discusses how using social media has boosted his career and helped him share his photography with the world.

Aldric Alexander is just 23 years old and already owns a company called Aldric A Productions L.L.C Fz. In today's date and age, he has worked with several premium brands. But did you know that social media, and Instagram in particular, have played a pivotal role in building his empire? How?

It was in 2015 when he took a picture of a Porsche Panamera wrapped in full gold chrome. He posted the picture on Instagram, tagging its owner. Followed by that, the owner noticed his post and dropped him a message, asking if he wanted to take some more pictures of his car. This message was an opening for Aldric, and he welcomed it with open arms. He rewarded him well for it, and ever since that day, he has never left his passion for cars.

Commenting on how important social media has been for him, Aldric says, "It has helped me expand my career by connecting with other like-minded photographers and car enthusiasts. By sharing my work, I have showcased my talent and built a team of supporters who motivate me to do what I'm doing."

Aldric Alexander is very active on social media and regularly posts pictures clicked by him. He has 130k followers on Instagram and is admired by his supporters. He has worked with brands like Porsche Middle East, Ferrari Middle East, Audi Middle East, Jeep Middle East, Bugatti UAE, Fiat Middle East, Polestar Dubai, and Dubai Police.

Having done Masters in Business Administration, Aldric is currently focusing on business. We wish him all the best and hope he achieves more and more success in his work.

