Phulpur Byelection: Why This Seat is Extremely Crucial for SP

Phulpur: With the general elections over, all political parties are now focusing on the upcoming byelections for 10 assembly seats. While the BJP is currently introspecting on its poor performance in the general elections, the Samajwadi Party (SP) has ramped up its preparations for the Phulpur Assembly byelection. The party leadership has divided the assembly constituency's 435 booths into 43 sectors, assigning all front-line organizations to focus on preparations at the booth level.

SP's Strategic Planning

SP's strategizing is in full swing, with legislators from Prayagraj given responsibilities for the Phulpur byelection. Former MLAs and MPs are also involved in the campaign. According to sources, SP is contemplating fielding a candidate from the OBC community, excluding Muslim and Yadav candidates, for the Phulpur byelection.

Sector-Level Responsibilities

Office bearers of various committees and heads of all front-line organizations have been assigned responsibilities at the sector level. In a meeting at the party office, a necessary strategy for election preparations was formulated. Emphasis was placed on correcting the voter list, as many booths faced issues during the last general elections, leading to disputes between voters and polling staff. A strategy to address this will be developed.

Elections in 10 Seats

Byelections will be held for 10 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh: Sisamau, Katehri, Kundarki, Karhal, Milkipur, Khair, Phoolpur, Ghaziabad, Majhwa, and Meerapur. Of these, five seats (Karhal, Sisamau, Milkipur, Katehri, and Kundarki) were held by the Samajwadi Party, while the BJP held Khair, Ghaziabad, and Phulpur. Majhwa was won by the Nishad Party and Meerapur by the RLD.

The Phulpur seat is particularly crucial for the SP as it intensifies its efforts to regain political ground and showcase its strength in the upcoming byelections.