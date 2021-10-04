हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Manohar Lal Khattar

'Pick up sticks' against protesting farmers: Haryana CM ML Khattar makes controversial remarks

"Do not worry...When you remain there (in jail) for a month, three months or six months, you will become big leaders. Your names will be etched in history," Khattar said during a meeting of the BJP's Kisan Morcha.

&#039;Pick up sticks&#039; against protesting farmers: Haryana CM ML Khattar makes controversial remarks

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar talked about "tit for tat" during a meeting of the BJP's Kisan Morcha here on Sunday when he told the gathering to form groups of 500 to 1,000 and be prepared to even go to jail, with the Opposition alleging that he was asking the supporters of the saffron party to attack the farmers protesting against three agriculture laws of the Centre.

A video clip of Khattar's comments went viral on social media, with the Opposition alleging that he told the supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to pick up sticks against the protesting farmers.

ALSO READ | Lakhimpur Kheri incident shows that BJP govt is using politics to mow down farmers: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

At the event, while apparently referring to the impact of the ongoing farmers' agitation, Khattar said the problem is not much in south Haryana and it is limited to the northern and western districts of the state.

"Form groups of 500, 700, 1,000 people and make them volunteers. And then at every place, 'sathe sathyam samacharet'. What does it mean -- it means tit for tat," he said.

"Do not worry...When you remain there (in jail) for a month, three months or six months, you will become big leaders. Your names will be etched in history," Khattar added.

The Congress hit out at the Haryana chief minister over his remarks.

"Your (Khattar's) guru mantra asking BJP supporters to attack the agitating farmers with sticks, go to jail and become leaders from there will never be successful.

"This call to spread anarchy at an open programme after taking the oath of the Constitution is treason. Seems you also have the nod of Modi-Naddaji in this," Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted in Hindi.

ALSO READ | Congress attacks Khattar govt, says BJP can talk to Taliban but not farmers

"If the chief minister of the state talks about spreading violence, breaking the society and destroying law and order, then the rule of law and the Constitution cannot run in the state.

"Today, the BJP's anti-farmer conspiracy got busted. The time has come for showing the door to such an anarchic government," he said.

The farmers agitating against the contentious farm laws of the Centre have intensified their protests against the leaders of the ruling BJP-JJP combine in Haryana.

They gather near the venues where functions of the leaders of the BJP or the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) are held and stage vociferous protests.

