News App Empowers Communities With Innovative AI And Hyperlocal News Workshops In Telangana, Kashmir, And Guwahati

PINEWZ, a trailblazing hyperlocal news app, has recently conducted a series of transformative workshops in Telangana, Kashmir, and Guwahati, focusing on the role of AI in hyperlocal journalism. These events aimed to illustrate how AI can revolutionize local news reporting and foster stronger community connections through the PINEWZ platform.

The inaugural workshop was held in Hyderabad, Telangana’s capital, at the Hyderabad Press Club. Over 70 journalists, social workers, and politicians, including former Indian cricket team captain Mohammad Azharuddin and BJP leader and Hyderabad MP Etela Rajender, attended the event. Led by Kumar Sahil from PINEWZ, the workshop went on air on Zee Telugu and was extensively covered by local TV channels. AbhiBus, as a key gifting partner of PINEWZ, distributed bus vouchers to attendees, enhancing their experience and encouraging them to enjoy seamless online bus booking through their platform. The workshop highlighted the app's immense potential to reshape local news dissemination.

In Kashmir, the second workshop took place at SCAICC, attracting journalists from various districts. Kumar Sahil highlighted the app’s capacity to bring meaningful changes to Jammu and the Valley. Local journalists and social workers shared their experiences and the daily challenges faced in the region, emphasizing how PINEWZ can enhance travel information and cultural heritage preservation. Following the seminar, 20 district reporters enrolled in the app, expanding its network and influence.

The third workshop was conducted at the Guwahati Press Club, where Kumar Sahil addressed journalists. Sahil reiterated CEO Idris Loya’s vision of extending the app's reach to over six million villages and transforming the news network. The app’s unique feature enables users to access hyperlocal news by simply entering a PIN code, making it a revolutionary tool for staying informed about local happenings.

PINEWZ is a hyperlocal news app committed to connecting users with their local communities by delivering reliable and engaging news. Featuring a unique content verification system that combines AI analysis with human moderation, PINEWZ ensures accuracy and relevance in its news coverage. The app is dedicated to transforming local journalism and making news more pertinent to everyday lives.

