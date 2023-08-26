Pini Village: While the world is advancing into the modern age with gender equality, there are still some unusual traditions in various parts of India that force women into unique situations. Today, we are discussing one such tradition in a village in India where women have to go without clothes for five days. This tradition has been practiced for a long time, and during this period, all the women in the village follow it.

Not Wearing Clothes During Monsoon

This peculiar practice is observed in the Manikaran Valley of Himachal Pradesh. According to media reports, every year, during the monsoon month of Sawan, the women in Pini Village abstain from wearing clothes for five days. If any woman does not adhere to this tradition, she may hear some bad news within a few days. Moreover, during this period, no husband and wife in the entire village engage in any conversation and stay completely apart from each other.



Rules for Men Too

According to another media report, during these same five days, specific rules are set for men as well. Men are not allowed to consume alcohol or meat during this time. It is believed that failing to observe this tradition properly might anger the deities, and they could cause harm. This practice is rooted in a story that explains its continuation.