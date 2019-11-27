Pithoragarh assembly bypoll: Counting of votes on November 28

DEHRADUN: The counting of votes for the assembly bypoll held recently in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district will be held on Thursday, November 28.

The polling for the Pithoragarh Assembly by-election was held on November 25.

The voting was conducted using EVM and VVPAT machines, as per the order of the state poll panel.

The by-election was necessitated after the death of Prakash Pant, the state cabinet minister, in June.

While Congress party had fielded Anju Lunthi, BJP nominated Chandra Pant as its candidate for the Pithoragarh assembly by-polls.

Chandra is the wife of sitting MLA from Pithoragarh and former state finance and parliamentary affairs minister Prakash Panth whose death on June 6 necessitated bypoll to the seat.

The Election Commission had issued the notification for the by-election to Pithoragarh constituency (44) on October 30.

The last date for filing nomination papers was November 6 and scrutiny of nomination papers was completed on November 7.

The last date of withdrawal of candidature was November 11.

Meanwhile, the counting of votes will also be held for the by-election held recently in three assembly seats in West Bengal- Kaliaganj (SC), Karimpur and Kharagpur Sadar.