Planning to vaccinate 100 per cent population of Dharavi in next 2-3 months: Shiv Sena MP

New Delhi: Amid reports of Mumbai shutting vaccination centres due to unavailability of COVID-19 vaccines, Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale on Saturday (July 10) said that the party has planned to vaccinate the entire population of Dharavi in the next 2-3 months.

"We have planned to vaccinate 100 per cent population of Dharavi in next 2-3 months and booked 10,000 slots for vaccination at private hospitals in the first phase," Shewale was quoted as saying by ANI.

"We will be booking 30,000 more slots in the second and third phases separately. Vaccines were ordered by these private hospitals earlier, as per guidelines by the Centre. Sponsors are coming up to support us for this drive," he added.

Dharavi, a slum colony, saw three fresh cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, as per data available on Saturday. The total caseload of the area has reached 6,913, while currently there are 19 active cases.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday suspended its vaccination drive in Mumbai for a second consecutive day due to shortage of jabs. The civic body in its statement also added that vaccination drive at these centres will resume only after they receive fresh stock.

Centre revealed it has supplied over 38 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses to states and UTs so far. "More than 38.54 crore (38,54,01,150) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far, through all sources. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 36,80,68,124 doses (as per data available at 8 AM today)", the official release by the ministry said.

While more than 37.57 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far, the Union health ministry added.

(With agency inputs)

