No COVID-19 jabs for Mumbaikars, BMC suspends vaccination drive for two days in a row

New Delhi: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday (July 9, 2021) said that civic and government-run vaccination centres in the country’s financial capital won’t be administering COVID-19 vaccines for the second day on Saturday (July 10, 2021) due to a shortage of vaccines.
“The inoculation drive will remain suspended at all civic and government-run centres in Mumbai on Saturday due to a shortage of doses and no inoculation will take place on Sunday on account of weekly off of staffers,” the BMC said in a statement on Friday.
Dear Mumbaikars,
All BMC and Government vaccination centers will remain closed on July 10, 2021.
Similarly, CVCs will be closed on July 11, as it is a Sunday.
We apologize for the inconvenience caused.
Follow this space for updates regarding vaccination in Mumbai. https://t.co/l0zeECpQi9
— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 9, 2021
Earlier, the COVID-19 vaccination drive was suspended on Friday as well in all civic and government-run centres due to a lack of jabs. The civic body in its statement also added that vaccination drive at these centres will resume only after they receive fresh stock of vaccines.
As per a PTI report, BMC in a statement said, “The citizens of Mumbai are constantly informed about the vaccination, depending on the stock of vaccines received.”
The municipal corporation had suspended inoculation at civic and government-run centres earlier on July 1 as well citing a paucity of COVID-19 vaccine doses.
Meanwhile, Mumbai on Friday recorded 596 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 7,26,633, while the death toll increased to 15,599 with the addition of 13 fresh fatalities, the health official said.