Planning a trip to Goa? Know when the casinos will resume operations

New Delhi: The Goa government on Saturday (September 18, 2021) announced that the casinos will resume operations from Monday on the condition that they adhere to strict COVID-19 protocols. The decision, taken during a Task Force Committee meeting chaired by the Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant, may also aim at reviving the tourism sector. However, the ban on spas, massage parlours, river cruises, EDMs and nightclubs will continue.

Sawant said that the state should start economic activities, especially those related to tourism, as the positivity rate is below two per cent.

"Casinos will start from Monday with 50 per cent capacity and strict pandemic protocols. Those who are fully vaccinated or those carrying RT-PCR negative certificates will be allowed to enter. The ban on spas, massage parlours, river cruises, EDMs, night clubs will continue," the Goa CM said.

Meanwhile, over 20,200 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Goa on Saturday. So far, the state has given first dose to more than 6.3 lakh people, while around 5.46 lakh are fully vaccinated.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also congratulated Goans for a hundred per cent first dose vaccination of the eligible population.

Meanwhile, Goa police on Saturday conducted a raid on an illegal casino in Varca and arrested 15 persons allegedly involved in gambling activities. According to a press statement issued by Police, a joint operation was led by the teams of Colva and Margao town police to conduct a raid at the hotel. The fifteen accused were involved in gambling activities by playing with the help of chips of different colours having a value of Rs 6,90,000 and playing cards.

