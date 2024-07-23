Planning To Visit Mathura? Must Visit These Temples

Mathura and Vrindavan are two important religious places in Uttar Pradesh associated with Lord Krishna Leelas. Both places are very important from a religious and cultural point of view. It is one of the most famous pilgrimage sites in India and a large number of devotees come here every year for darshan. Both the places are associated with the leelas of Lord Krishna. The culture and traditions here present the stories of Lord Krishna and his Leelas. Mathura and Vrindavan are not only religious places but also tourist places.





Both cities have many ancient and famous temples that are full of devotees throughout the year. The festivals held here, the beauty of the temples, the stories of Lord Krishna in music and the peaceful atmosphere of the banks of the Yamuna river are a lot to see. Here we are talking about five famous temples of Mathura and Vrindavan.This temple depicts the child form of Lord Krishna. The main idol of Lord Krishna here is very beautiful and very dear to the devotees. This temple is always full of devotees especially during Janmashtami and Holi, festivals are also organized here.The famous Dwarkadhish Temple, one of the holiest temples in Mathura, is famous throughout the country for its magnificent architecture and paintings. This temple is also dedicated to a form of Lord Krishna. The beauty of the architecture and sculptures of this temple is unique. There is always a crowd of enthusiasts here.This temple is dedicated to the Radha Raman form of Lord Krishna. This temple and its idol are very ancient and attractive. Aarti and bhajans attract devotees in the evenings.This is the same place where Shri Krishna was born. It is the most popular temple among the temples of Mathura. There is a large Kansa stone prison here. A large number of devotees also come here for Darshan every year. The most attractive part of this temple is the small prison where Krishna was born. It is very nicely built. Here there is a very beautiful statue of Krishna made of white marble which attracts onlookers to watch.This temple is dedicated to Lord Radha Krishna. The beauty of the temple and the light show attract tourists. The temple has idols of Radha-Krishna and Ram-Sita. While visiting Mathura, you must also visit Prem Mandir..