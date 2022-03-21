Planning to visit Surajkund Mela? Check theme, ticket price, timings and other details here

New Delhi: After a gap of two years, the Surajkund Mela is back this year with a promise of a bigger event with renewed energy. The famous fair, which helps thousands of craftsperson from across India to showcase their arts and products to a wider audience, was not held in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is the 35th Surajkund International Crafts Mela this year which was inaugurated by Governor of Haryana Bandaru Dattatraya and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal on March 19.

The Fair attracts visitors from across the globe and more than 30 countries are taking part in the Mela this year including Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Eswatini, Mozambique, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Namibia, Sudan, Nigeria, Senegal, Angola, Ghana, Thailand, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Iran and the Maldives.

An e-ticketing system has also been started for the convenience of the visitors as around 25 lakh people are expected to visit the fair.

Timings and ticket price of Surajkund Mela

The Surajkund Mela is open till April 4. People can visit the Mela between 12:30 pm and 9:30 pm daily. Ticket prices are Rs 120 onwards.

Theme of 35th Surajkund Mela

Jammu and Kashmir is the ‘Theme State’ of the 35th Surajkund International Crafts Mela 2022, which is showcasing its unique culture and rich heritage through various art forms and handicrafts from the state. From traditional dances art forms to exquisite crafts, there is a bouquet of heritage and culture from Jammu and Kashmir to enthrall the audience.

Replicas of Vaishno Devi temple, Amarnath temple, Apna Ghar representing architecture from Kashmir, live demonstration of House Boat and Commemorative gate ‘Mubarak Mandi – Jammu’ also promise to be the main attractions of this year's Mela.

History of Surajkund Mela

The Surajkund Crafts Mela was hosted for the first time in 1987 to showcase richness and diversity of the handicrafts, handlooms, and the cultural heritage of India.

A benchmark was set in the history of Surajkund Crafts Mela as it was upgraded to an international level in 2013. In 2020, more than 30 countries from Europe, Africa and Asia had participated in the Mela.

Surajkund, the site of popular Surajkund International Crafts Mela is located at a distance of 8 km from South Delhi in Faridabad. The place is built against the backdrop of the Aravalli Mountain range.

