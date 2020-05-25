Plea in Delhi High Court seeks equal ration benefits for all Delhiites

New Delhi: A petition moved by an NGO named Nayi Soch, in Delhi High Court has prayed for directions to the Union government and the Government of Delhi seeking that same benefits in the form of Corona relief kit, food grains, and food relief be provided to aadhar card and voter card holders as is being given to ration card holders.

The plea has further sought that this relief should be provided to them till the operation of the Disaster Management Act due to COVID-19.

The petition also sought directions that this material should be made available at PDS shops in a sufficient amount and that there should no discrimination in the distribution of such relief material.

Petition seeks for the direction to the Union and Delhi Governments to take action against the erring officers who fail to comply with the directions.

The plea stated that denying the benefits of Corona relief kit to aadhar and voter card holders were unjust, arbitrary, irrational, illegal, unwarranted, unreasonable and uncalled for.

It alleges that denying such benefits to others was a violation of article 14 of the constitution of India, that talks about the right to equality to its citizens and that in the present COVID-19 crisis, the people residing in Delhi are equally entitled to these benefits.