‘Please Don't Insult Great Soul’: Kiren Rijiju Hits Out At Congress Over ‘Savarkar Samjha Kya’ Post

New Delhi: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju has hit out at the main opposition party Congress over its tweet on Veer Savarkar over Veer Savarkar, saying it should not insult great souls. "Please do not insult the great soul Veer Savarkar. Praying with folded hands," Rijiju said in a tweet in Hindi. The Union Minister`s response came against the backdrop of a tweet by Congress where the party posted a photo of Rahul Gandhi and said, "Savarkar Samjha Kya...Naam Rahul Gandhi hai (Do you think it is Savarkar...His name is Rahul Gandhi)."

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress are at loggerheads over Rahul Gandhi`s remarks over the Wayanad MP`s remarks over Indian democracy in the UK.

The BJP alleged that Rahul Gandhi is under the influence of "anarchist and Maoist elements". Earlier, Kiren Rijiju hit out at Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on India in the UK and said that citizens cannot remain silent over the "defamation" of the country.

In a veiled attack against Congress, Rijiju said that India is not their "fiefdom" anymore and the grand old party cannot digest this fact. "Abuse us as much as you want but we can`t let you insult the nation. Rahul has insulted the judiciary, our judicial system is a robust one. The only demand is that Rahul will have to apologize to the country for insulting it. India is not their fiefdom anymore, they can`t digest this fact," Rijiju said.

"Congress and Rahul have been rejected by the people of this country. He has undermined the reputation of our democracy and Parliament..it is not acceptable," he added.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha faced disruptions last week with Congress and other opposition parties insisting on their demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani-Hindenburg row and the BJP members seeking an apology from Rahul Gandhi over his remarks made in London.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in a lecture at Cambridge University in London recently, had said, "Everybody knows and it`s been in the news a lot that Indian democracy is under pressure and under attack. I am an Opposition leader in India, we are navigating that (Opposition) space."

"The institutional framework which is required for a democratic Parliament, free press, the judiciary, just the idea of mobilisation, moving around all are getting constrained. So, we are facing an attack on the basic structure of Indian democracy," he had added.