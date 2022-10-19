'Please use our experience': Kejriwal urges PM Modi to work together to improve India's schools

New Delhi: Offering his government's expertise, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday (October 19, 2022) appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to work together to improve the country's schools. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader's remarks come after PM Modi visited a school in Gandhi Nagar, Gujarat, and interacted with students.

"I am very happy that today all the parties and leaders of the country have to talk about education and schools. This is our biggest achievement. I hope that education is not missed only during elections. All governments together can make its schools great in just five years," Kejriwal said.

"PM sir, we have done a wonderful job in the field of education in Delhi. In five years, all the government schools of Delhi were improved remarkably. Schools across the country can be improved in five years," he added.

"We have experience in this field. Please use our experience completely for this. Let's do it together for the country," the AAP chief said.

Kejriwal's deputy and Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia also took a jibe at the prime minister and said that if he had started visiting schools 27 years ago, then today every child of Gujarat would have been getting an excellent education.

"For the first time today, Modi Ji sat with the children of Gujarat after going to school. Had it started 27 years ago, today every child of Gujarat, from city to village, would have been getting excellent education," he said in a tweet.

मोदी जी आज पहली बार गुजरात के बच्चों के साथ स्कूल जाकर बैठे. 27 साल पहले ये शुरू कर दिया होता तो आज गुजरात के हरेक बच्चे को, शहर से लेकर गाँव तक के हर बच्चे को, शानदार शिक्षा मिल रही होती. दिल्ली में 5 साल में हो सकता है तो गुजरात में तो भाजपा 27 साल से सरकार में है, लेकिन….1/N https://t.co/kfbzohw8bN — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) October 19, 2022

