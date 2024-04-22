Advertisement
'PM Claims To Be Admirer Of Dr Ambedkar But....': Shashi Tharoor Accuses Modi Of Despising People Of A Segment

Shashi Tharoor said that Dr BR Ambedkar wanted to word 'Fraternity' in the constitution and PM Modi is drawing distinctions among the people. 
 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Apr 22, 2024, 08:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor criticized Prime Minister and BJP senior leader Narendra Modi for drawing distinctions among the people. On Monday, Tharoor said that Dr BR Ambedkar wanted to add 'Fraternity' in the constitution and PM Modi is drawing distinctions. 

Shashi Tharoor is a Congress candidate from Thiruvananthapuram constituency and contesting the current Lok Sabha Polls against BJP prominent leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Tharoor said that DR Ambedkar always wanted to have a brotherhood among the citizens. 

"PM claims to be an admirer of Dr BR Ambedkar. Dr BR Ambedkar said one of the important things missing in this country and society was brotherhood among citizens, which is why he insisted on adding the word 'Fraternity' to the constitution..." he said.

During the Media interaction, Tharoor hit out at the opposition leader and said Modi is drawing distinctions among the people, should we do the same? "if we're all brothers, should we be drawing distinctions about what the PM is doing? If I am looking after my brother who is not doing well, how will it become appeasement?..." Tharoor said

He further added that the PM should be PM for the whole nation not only for the particular group of people. "There is something wrong with the mentality that classifies the citizens in such a way...a PM should be PM for the whole nation not just for a segment of people..." he added. 

