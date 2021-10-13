हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
PM GatiShakti

PM GatiShakti will give direction to various development plans: Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal said, "PM GatiShakti-National Master Plan will give a push and direction to various development plans and will also encourage investments."  

Image courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: PM GatiShakti-National Master Plan will give a push and direction to various development plans besides encouraging investments, said Union Minister Piyush Goyal at Pragati Maidan here on Wednesday (October 13). He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the G20 summit will be held here in 2023 for the first time. 

Addressing the function, the Union Minister said, "PM GatiShakti-National Master Plan will give a push and direction to various development plans and will also encourage investments. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the G20 summit will be held here in 2023 for the first time."

PM Modi launched PM GatiShakti-National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity at Pragati Maidan in the national capital. PM GatiShakti is the result of the Prime Minister`s constant endeavour to build Next Generation Infrastructure which improves Ease of Living as well as Ease of Doing Business. 

The multi-modal connectivity will provide integrated and seamless connectivity for the movement of people, goods, and services from one mode of transport to another. 

The plan will facilitate the last mile connectivity of infrastructure and also reduce travel time for people.PM GatiShakti will provide the public and business community information regarding the upcoming connectivity projects, other business hubs, industrial areas, and the surrounding environment.

Under the PM GatiShakti, the infrastructure schemes of various Ministries and State Governments like Bharatmala, Sagarmala, inland waterways, dry/land ports and UDAN. Economic Zones like textile clusters, pharmaceutical clusters, defence corridors, electronic parks, industrial corridors, fishing clusters, agri zones will be covered to improve connectivity and make Indian businesses more competitive.

The plan will also leverage technology extensively including spatial planning tools with ISRO imagery developed by BiSAG-N (Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geoinformatics). 

Notably, Rs 100 lakh crore national master plan for multi-modal connectivity aims to develop infrastructure to reduce logistic costs and boost the economy. It targets to cut logistic costs, increase cargo handling capacity and reduce the turnaround time, Modi said at a function to launch the plan.

The plan involves the creation of a common umbrella platform through which infrastructure projects can be planned and implemented in an efficacious manner by way of coordination between various ministries/departments on a real-time basis.

(With Agency Inputs)

