PM Modi addresses 2022's first Mann Ki Baat, urges everyone to visit National War Memorial

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (January 30, 2022) addressed the 2022's first 'Mann Ki Baat' and urged everyone to visit National War Memorial.

In his address to the nation, the Prime Minister said that India is celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' this year and that many people have written letters to him saying that Amar Jawan Jyoti stands as an internal flame of India's martyrs who gave their life for the nation.

"Some letters which I have received from the 'Jawans' in the Indian Armed Forces emphasise the importance of 'Amar Jawan Jyoti' and the significance it holds in the lives of our martyrs and their families," he said.

"I urge everyone to try and visit the National War Memorial with their family. You will feel a special kind of energy and inspiration," PM Modi said.

The Mann Ki Baat address came on Martyrs' day, which is observed on the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi to honour his contribution towards the freedom of the country.

Mann ki Baat is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.

