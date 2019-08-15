PM Modi advocates for smaller families, calls population control form of 'patriotism'

NEW DELHI: Delivering his first Independence Day speech in the second term of the BJP government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented a wholistic speech touching upon a variety of issues from the ramparts of the Red Fort. He also briefly touched upon the topic of population control and the need for social awareness on the subject.

Advocating for nuclear families and population control, PM Modi said that those who follow "the policy of small family also contribute to the development of the nation” and it is also a form of “patriotism.”

"Population explosion can create a lot of troubles for our future generations. But we have to admit that there's a certain section of people who think before the birth of the child. Will we be able to provide for the child, will be able to take care of them? Others should look at them for inspiration. There's a need for social awakening on this issue," he added.

This is the first time that the Prime Minister acknowledged the need for a discussion on the need for checking the population growth rate. India is home to about 1.35 billion people. The country's population is projected to touch 1.5 billion by 2030.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday during his Independence day speech touched several important issues like the abrogation of Article 370 and 35 A from Jammu and Kashmir, creation of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) post, Rs 100 lakh crore on developing infrastructure, population explosion, eliminate use of plastic bags, promote digital payments, water conservation, one nation, one election and many others.