PM Modi Again Emerges As Most Popular Global Leader With Approval Rating Of 76%

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has again topped the global leaders' approval rating released by Morning Consult firm. PM Modi has received an approval rating of 76 per cent while leaving behind other leaders including American President Joe Biden. However, there is a slight decrease in PM Modi's rating which was 78 per cent in February.

The latest survey by Morning Consult has shown that PM Modi stands tall among all global leaders with a huge approval rating of 76 per cent. The approval rating shows that no world leader is even close to PM Modi in terms of popularity. According to the rating, Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is in the second spot with a 61 per cent approval rating. Thus there is a gap of 15 per cent between PM Modi and President Obrador.

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is in the third position in this list of Morning Consult. He has got a global leader approval rating of 55 per cent. At the same time, Italy's PM Georgia Meloni has got an approval rating of 49 per cent. Meloni has occupied the fourth number on this list. Brazilian President Lula de Silva has got a rating of 49 per cent just like Georgia Meloni but is ranked fifth in the list.

US President Joe Biden, who is heading one of the world's superpower nations, is at number 6 in the Global Leader Approval Rating list. Biden has got an approval rating of only 41 per cent.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau has been ranked seventh with a 39 per cent approval rating. Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is ranked eighth with an approval rating of 38 per cent, one per cent less than Trudeau.

On the ninth spot is Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz with a rating of 35 per cent. Britain's PM Rishi Sunak is at number 10. His global leader approval rating is 34 per cent.

Morning Consult Political Intelligence tracks the approval ratings of government leaders and country trajectories in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.