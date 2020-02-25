PM Modi and I agreed to cooperate in dealing with radical islamic terrorism: President Donald Trump

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (February 25) issues a joint press statement at Hyderabad House. Trump said that PM Modi and I are committed to protecting our citizens from radical Islamic terrorism.

"In our discussions, PM Modi and I affirmed our two countries' commitment to protecting our citizens from radical Islamic terrorism. In this effort the US is also working productively with Pakistan to confront terrorists who operate on its soil," the US President said.

He also talked about extending defence cooperation with India, saying, "Earlier today we expanded our defence cooperation with agreements for India to purchase more than $3 bn of advanced American military equipment, including Apache and MH-60 Romeo Helicopters - finest in the world. These will enhance our joint defence capabilities."

He further stated that "Our teams have made tremendous progress for a comprehensive trade agreement and I'm optimistic we can reach a deal of great importance to both countries."

"Since I took office, US exports to India are up nearly 60% & exports of high quality American energy have grown by 500%," Trump said.

"During our visit, we discussed the importance of a secure 5G wireless network and the need for this emerging technology to be a tool for freedom, progress, prosperity, not to do anything with where it could be even conceived as a conduit for suppression and censorship," the US President said.

He once again praised PM Modi for extending exceptional welcome to him and his family. He said, "Melania and I have been awed by the majesty of India and the exceptional generosity and kindness of the Indian people."

"We will always remember the magnificent welcome the citizens of your home state (of PM Modi) showed us upon arrival," he added.

Earlier, PM Modi and President Trump held one-on-one talks at the Hyderabad House.

Notably, Trump will be as accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Later today, the US President will hold a presser and attend a state banquet hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind in his honour before departing at 10 pm.

The US President on Monday addressed the `Namaste Trump` event at Ahmedabad`s Motera Stadium along with Modi, where both the leaders had hailed the growing ties between the two countries.