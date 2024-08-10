PM Modi Announces New Railway Line Projects, Says ' Will Boost Connectivity And Enhance Job Creation'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday that the cabinet has approved the eight new railway line projects across India which will boost connectivity-related infrastructure.

PM Modi shared a post on the microblogging site X and said, "A boost to connectivity related infrastructure. The Cabinet has approved 8 new railway line projects across India. This is great news for commerce, connectivity and will also enhance job creation."

These eight projects cover 14 districts in 7 states including Odisha, Maharastra, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Telangana and West Bengal. The total cost of the project is Rs 2,657 cr approximately and is expected to be completed by 2030-31.

While commenting on other decisions made by the Union Cabinet during a meeting he chaired, the Prime Minister described the Clean Plant Programme as an ambitious initiative aimed at transforming India's horticulture sector. He emphasized that it will promote the cultivation of healthier and higher-quality plants.

"The amendment to the Pradhan Mantri JI-VAN Yojana will boost our endeavours towards Aatmanirbharta and encourage energy security," Modi said.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved eight new railway projects that the government claims will enhance connectivity, improve travel ease, reduce oil imports, and decrease carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.

The Cabinet has also approved the Clean Plant Programme (CPP) with an outlay of Rs 1,766 crore to revolutionise India's horticulture sector.