PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh each to kin of Mumbai's Tardeo fire victims

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (January 22) has announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of the family of all those who lost their lives in a fire tragedy in Mumbai’s Kamala building in Tardeo.

The prime minister has also announced that Rs 50,000 each will be given to all those who were injured in the mishap.

“An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the building fire in Tardeo, Mumbai. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000 each,” Modi tweeted.

An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the building fire in Tardeo, Mumbai. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000 each: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 22, 2022

At least six people were killed and 23 others got injured in a major fire that broke out on the 19th floor of a residential building in the Tardeo area of central Mumbai on Saturday morning.

The blaze erupted around 7 am in Sachinam Heights building located opposite Bhatia Hospital at Gowalia Tank, when many of its residents were still asleep, the official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

On being alerted, 13 fire engines and seven water jetties were rushed to the building to douse the fire, which was tagged as level-3 (major). The blaze was extinguished by 12.20 pm, he said.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government on Saturday announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the victims at the Kamala building in Mumbai's Tardeo area, said Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray.

Live TV