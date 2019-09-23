PM Modi asks UN member states to join coalition for disaster resilient infrastructure

New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday invited the United Nations member states to join the coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), which was launched by India at the UN Climate Action Summit in US' New York.

"In order to make our infrastructure resilient in the face of disasters, India is launching the Coalition for Disaster Resistant Infrastructure. I invite all member-states to join the initiative," PM Modi said while addressing the UN member states.

The summit was being hosted by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres where PM Modi highlighted India's "practical approach and roadmap" to mitigate climate change outlining the efforts the country has made on the global platform including the launch of the International Solar Alliance.

Saying that the UN today has about 80 members, PM Modi asserted, "If we talk about our actions at the international level, about 80 countries have joined our international Solar Alliance initiative. I am pleased to announce that India and Sweden with other partners are launching the industry transition track," PM Modi said while addressing the high-level 74th Session of the UN General Assembly.

"I`m pleased to let you know that tomorrow, we are going to inaugurate the solar panels installed by India at the roof of the UN building. The time for talking is over; the world needs to act now," PM Modi further said.

During the UN Climate Action Summit, PM made a case for a global movement to bring about change and said, "What is needed is a comprehensive approach that covers education, lifestyle, development strategy. We need global people's movement to bring about change. We believe that an ounce of practice is worth more than a ton of preaching."

PM Modi was the 3rd speaker at the climate change summit, after Prime Miniter of New Zealand and President of Marshall Islands. The prime minister will also inaugurate the Gandhi Solar Park at the United Nations headquarters on Tuesday as part of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi celebrations. The park has 193 solar panels, one for each member country of the United Nations.

The Prime Minister is currently in the United States on a week-long official trip, during which he is scheduled to speak the UN General Assembly.