Narendra Modi

PM Modi at 71: Here are some fitness secrets of the Indian Prime Minister

PM Modi's 71st birthday is on September 17 and even in his age the PM is known to be full of energy. In these coronavirus times, fitness has got a new definition and it become a mass movement. The PM had said, the dosage of fitness is half an hour daily. Here's how PM Modi keeps himself fit...

PM Modi at 71: Here are some fitness secrets of the Indian Prime Minister
File photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 71st birthday is on September 17 and even in his age the PM is known to be full of energy. Here's how PM Modi keeps himself fit despite staying so busy and taking a big responsibility. Born in Vadnagar, Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister of the country today. He has the responsibility of the whole country. The whole day passes in busyness, but even after this, they never neglect their health. 

PM Modi's 71st birthday and Yoga

PM Modi is one of the biggest proponents of Yoga. He starts his day with walking, yoga and meditation in the morning. He is does several yogasanas and Surya Namaskar and Pranayama. PM Modi believes that yoga provides physical and mental health benefits. 

PM Modi's 71st birthday: His diet

PM Modi follows a very strict diet, he prefers simple Gujarati food and Khichdi is his favorite. Also, he eats a cup of curd everyday. Once in an interview, PM Modi said paratha is his weekly diet as it is nutritious. Apart from this, he also mentioned about the mushroom of Himachal Pradesh. "I also eat mushrooms from Himachal Pradesh. It is full of many qualities," he had said. The scientific name of the mushroom mentioned by PM Modi is Macrula exulenta.

PM Modi's 71st birthday: Keeps strict fast

PM Modi attaches great importance to fasting in his life. In 2012, Prime Minister Modi had told that he fasts during Navratri for 35 years. During his US visit in 2014, he did not break his tradition and had only lemonade. They believe that fasting is a very good way to purify the body.

