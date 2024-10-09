PM Modi Calls Congress A ‘Parasite’ Feeding Off Allies As BJP Clinches Historic Haryana Hat-Trick

New Delhi: As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clinched a record-making victory after defying the ‘incumbency’ odds at play in Haryana Assembly elections, Prime Minister and senior BJP veteran Narendra Modi launched an all-out attack on Congress party and branded them ‘parasite’, living off the ally parties.

Addressing the party workers at the BJP headquarters in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Congress is such a parasitic party that swallows its allies. Congress wants to build a country where people hate their own heritage, doubt their national institutions, and want to tarnish the image of everything that the countrymen are proud of."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a sharp jab at the Congress, calling it a "parjeevi" (parasite) while commenting on the election results in Jammu and Kashmir. Modi noted that Congress's allies were already concerned about facing losses due to their association with the party, and the latest results have confirmed those fears.

“You must remember that we saw the same thing in the election results as well. In Lok Sabha, half of the seats won by Congress were because of their allies." PM Modi said.

He further remarked that the grand old party wants to tarnish every institution’s name be it country's Election Commission, the country's police, or the judiciary.

The Prime Minister apparently addressed the Congress's refusal to accept the Haryana election results. On Tuesday, during the vote counting for the Haryana Assembly polls, Congress raised concerns about alleged ‘data manipulation’ by the Election Commission of India. The party described the outcome as "totally unexpected, completely surprising, counter-intuitive, and against the ground reality."

The Election Commission of India (ECI) responded to a memorandum submitted by Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, in which the party raised concerns about an ‘unexplained slowdown’ in the updating of Haryana Assembly poll results on the ECI website. The ECI, however, dismissed the allegations as ‘ill-founded’ and rejected what it called an attempt "to surreptitiously give credence to irresponsible, unfounded, and uncorroborated malafide narratives."

Haryana, J&K Assembly Election 2024 Results

The BJP secured a third consecutive victory in the Haryana Assembly elections, winning 48 out of 90 seats, while Congress followed with 37. The BJP's triumph defied exit polls, which had predicted a clean sweep for Congress.

Meanwhile, in Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference-Congress alliance achieved an absolute majority, securing 49 seats, with the BJP emerging as the second-largest party, claiming 29 seats. In response to the Jammu and Kashmir results, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a swipe at Congress, referring to it as a "parjeevi" (parasite), highlighting the party’s dependency on allies.