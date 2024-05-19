PM Modi Claims Congress Gave 123 Properties To Waqf Board In Delhi' Prime Locations, Blames Oppn For 2020 Northeast Delhi Riots

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the opposition INDIA bloc can go to any length to pursue its "vote bank" politics, claiming that during the 2014 elections, the then-Congress government gave the Waqf Board 123 properties spread across prime locations in Delhi in exchange for votes. In his first rally in the national capital for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Modi slammed the Congress-AAP alliance in Delhi as opportunistic, claiming that the world is watching how one corrupt party covers for another.

The AAP and the Congress are members of the INDIA bloc, which was formed to compete against the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections. Modi stated that if he has any heirs, they are the 140 crore Indians.

His every moment is for the country, and his life is dedicated to realising the dreams of its citizens, the prime minister stated while speaking at a rally in North East Delhi in support of BJP candidates in the North East Delhi, East Delhi, and Chandni Chowk parliamentary seats.

"The norm in society is that the head of a family considers, plans for, and works towards it. I have no heirs. You are my only heirs. The 140 crore people of the country are my heirs. As a result, I work tirelessly for you. "Every moment of my life is for you and the country. Your dreams strengthen my resolve. This life is sacrificed to ensure the success of your dreams," PM Modi said.

Though he made no direct reference, Modi's remarks came amid repeated claims from Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal that he will make way for Home Minister Amit Shah when he turns 75 next year. Though he made no direct reference, Modi's comments came amid repeated claims by Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal that he will give way to Home Minister Amit Shah when he turns 75 next year.

He has chosen Shah as his successor, according to Kejriwal, an assertion refuted by top BJP leaders who claim Modi will continue to lead the party after 2029. Prime Minister Narendra Modi listed several signature projects, including the new Parliament building and the war memorial.

Modi is the person at the heart of democracy, he said, noting that his government has built a museum dedicated to all prime ministers. This Congress-AAP alliance appears determined to destroy Delhi, he said, blaming its leaders for lowering political standards and undermining people's faith. Those who came to root out corruption are in jail for scams worth thousands of crores of rupees, Modi said, taking a swipe at Chief Minister Kejriwal.

The Congress, he said, would never tyre of taking credit for exposing the AAP government's scams, but the Gandhi family forced its Delhi leaders to align with the city's ruling party.

The prime minister stated that the Congress has ruled Delhi for four generations but lacks the strength to contest even four seats here. "The Congress is not even contesting in the (New Delhi) constituency where Parliament House and their '10 Janpath Darbar' are located. Still, their arrogance persists," Modi stated.

Modi continued his attack on the opposition alliance for alleged pro-Muslim politics, claiming that during the 2014 elections, the Congress collaborated with those advocating for "vote jihad" to increase its vote bank. They agreed to vote for the Congress, and the government handed over the country's properties to the Waqf Board, he said.

These properties were spread across prime locations where a yard of land costs lakhs of rupees, Modi claimed, implying that the opportunist opposition alliance can incite violence for appeasement politics.

Under the "Manmohan Singh remote-operated government, Sonia entered into an agreement with 'Vote Jihad' people", he said, and claimed that 123 properties in prime locations of Delhi were given to the Waqf Board.

These elections are to protect the poor and middle class from forces conspiring to seize their assets, he said, emphasising that the INDI Alliance should not receive a single vote. "Their manifesto appears to be inspired by the Muslim League," Modi said, urging people to reject the nepotism mindset that has ruined the future of the youth, to build a strong India, and to defeat the forces attempting to weaken the country.

He claimed that the INDIA bloc has gone to extreme lengths to appease and wants to award contracts and create budgets based on religion. "The 'shehzada' of the Congress wants to give half of your property to his vote bank," said Modi. He blamed the opposition for the 2020 North East Delhi riots.

In the national capital, which sends seven members to the Lok Sabha, the AAP and the Congress are contesting four and three seats, respectively, under a seat-sharing arrangement. The AAP has fielded candidates in New Delhi, East Delhi, South Delhi, and West Delhi, while the Congress is running in Chandni Chowk, Northeast Delhi, and Northwest Delhi.