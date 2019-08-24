PM Modi conferred UAE's highest civilian honour 'Order of Zayed'

The United Arab Emirates conferred its highest civilian honour - 'Order of Zayed' conferred to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. The award was presented to the Prime Minister by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi.

“Humbled to be conferred the ‘Order of Zayed’ a short while ago. More than an individual, this award is for India’s cultural ethos and is dedicated to 130 crore Indians. I thank the UAE Government for this honour,” tweeted the PM Modi.

أنا أشعر بالتواضع للحصول على "وسام زايد" قبل قليل. وهذه الجائزة ليست لفرد بل هي جائزة لروح الثقافة الهندية وأكرسها لمهارات وقدرات 1.3 مليار هندي. أشكر حكومة دولة الإمارات على هذا الشرف. pic.twitter.com/k8QH6mpzXX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 24, 2019

The Prime Minister also held bilateral talks with the Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed on a wide range of topics. “Had an excellent meeting with His Highness Crown Prince @MohamedBinZayed. We spoke about multiple subjects, including ways to improve trade and people-to-people relations between India and UAE. His personal commitment to strong bilateral relations is very strong,” he tweeted.

The Prime Minister also launched the RuPay Card. The UAE is the first country in the Middle East where the RuPay card has been launched. The PM bought 1 kg of laddoo (sweets) using the card which will be offered as prasad at Shreenathji Temple in Bahrain on Sunday.

A commemorative stamp of Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary was also released.

في ذكرى المهاتما غاندي و رسالته الخالدة. تم إصدار طابع بريدي تخليدا للذكرى 150 لميلاد المهاتما غاندي. pic.twitter.com/CV42clQ01K — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 24, 2019

Modi, who currently is on a tri-nation tour to France, the UAE and Bahrain, reached Abu Dhabi on Friday from Paris. From Abu Dhabi, he will visit Bahrain before returning to France for the G7 summit.