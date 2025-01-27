PM Modi Congratulates ‘Dear Friend’ Trump In 1st Post-Inauguration Call, Says 'We Will Work...'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump had a warm phone conversation on Monday evening, marking their first interaction since Trump’s inauguration for a historic second term earlier this month. During the call, Modi reaffirmed India’s commitment to maintaining a “mutually beneficial and trusted partnership” with the United States.

“Delighted to speak with my dear friend President Donald Trump. Congratulated him on his historic second term. We are committed to a mutually beneficial and trusted partnership. We will work together for the welfare of our people and towards global peace, prosperity, and security,” Modi wrote in a post on social media platform X following the conversation.

The phone call comes just days after Modi had congratulated Trump on his return to the White House on January 20. In his message, Modi expressed excitement about the continued collaboration between the two leaders. "Congratulations my dear friend President Donald Trump on your historic inauguration as the 47th President of the United States! I look forward to working closely together once again, to benefit both our countries and to shape a better future for the world. Best wishes for a successful term ahead," Modi wrote at the time.

This recent phone call marks their first direct communication since Trump assumed office for his second term. However, the two had already spoken shortly after Trump's victory in the 2024 presidential election. Modi had tweeted about that conversation, saying: “Had a great conversation with my friend, President Donald Trump, congratulating him on his spectacular victory. Looking forward to working closely together once again to further strengthen India-US relations across technology, defence, energy, space and several other sectors.”

In these exchanges, both leaders have emphasized their shared goals, including the desire to promote global peace. Trump, during their earlier discussions, praised Modi and India, stating, “The whole world loves PM Modi. India is a magnificent country and the Indian Prime Minister is a ‘magnificent man.’”

Modi, in turn, had expressed eagerness to continue collaborating with Trump to bolster the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. The two have frequently cited the importance of their nations working together across various sectors, from defense to space exploration.

Trump had also expressed his intention to further strengthen ties with India in his second term. In his Diwali 2024 message to Modi, Trump had said, “Under my administration, we will strengthen our great partnership with India and my good friend, Prime Minister Modi.”