PM Modi congratulates far-right leader Giorgia Meloni for victory in Italian polls: 'We look forward to...'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (September 28, 2022) congratulated far-right leader Giorgia Meloni for victory in the recently-concluded Italian polls. Taking to his official Twitter account, Modi said that he looks forward to working together with Meloni, who is set to be the country's first woman prime minister.

"Congratulations Giorgia Meloni for leading your party to victory in the Italian general elections. We look forward to working together to strengthen our ties," PM Modi said.

Congratulations @GiorgiaMeloni for leading your party @FratellidItalia to victory in the Italian general elections. We look forward to working together to strengthen our ties. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 28, 2022

Meloni, who led a coalition of right-wing parties to victory, heads Brothers of Italy, a party with neo-fascist roots. It has won the most votes in Italy's national elections and looks set to deliver the country's first far-right-led government since World War II.

While the centre-right is the clear winner, the formation of a government is still weeks away and will involve consultations among party leaders and with President Sergio Mattarella.

In the meantime, outgoing Premier Mario Draghi remains in a caretaker role.

The elections, which took place some six months early after Draghi's government collapsed, came at a crucial time for Europe as it faces Russia's war in Ukraine and the related soaring energy costs.