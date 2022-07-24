New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (July 24, 2022) congratulated Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra for clinching the "historic" silver medal in the men's javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships. Congratulating Neeraj Chopra on his official Twitter account, Modi said that it's a "great accomplishment by one of our most distinguished athletes". He added that this is a "special moment" for Indian sports.

"A great accomplishment by one of our most distinguished athletes! Congratulations to Neeraj Chopra on winning a historic Silver medal at the World Championships. This is a special moment for Indian sports. Best wishes to Neeraj for his upcoming endeavours," the prime minister tweeted.

A great accomplishment by one of our most distinguished athletes!



Congratulations to @Neeraj_chopra1 on winning a historic Silver medal at the #WorldChampionships. This is a special moment for Indian sports. Best wishes to Neeraj for his upcoming endeavours. https://t.co/odm49Nw6Bx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 24, 2022

Several union ministers also congratulated Neeraj Chopra on his silver medal.

Neeraj Chopra continues his winning streak!



Wins in Men's javelin throw at @WCHoregon22 with his best throw of 88.13m, becoming the 1st Indian male and 2nd Indian to win a medal at the #WorldChampionships!



Neeraj has now won medal at every Global event !



Watch this pic.twitter.com/YF455oople — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 24, 2022

Congratulate @Neeraj_chopra1 for a scintillating silver medal performance at the World Athletics Championships.



A commendable achievement that will take Indian sport forward. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 24, 2022

India is elated by the stupendous performance by Subedar @Neeraj_chopra1.



Congratulations to him on winning the Silver Medal at the #WorldAthleticsChampionships in Eugene, Oregon.



His hard work, grit and determination have yielded outstanding results. We are proud of him. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 24, 2022

Neeraj Chopra has now become India's first ever track and field athlete to take the silver medal at the World Championships, and second to bag a podium finish after the legendary long jumper Anju Bobby George, who finished third in the Paris Worlds in 2003.

Neeraj Chopra recorded a distance of 88.13m to secure silver medal

Neeraj Chopra recorded a distance of 88.13m in his fourth-attempt throw and secured the second position. The Olympic medallist started the proceedings with a foul throw, which was followed by 82.39m and 86.37m. It was finally in the fourth attempt when he recorded the distance of 88.13m, which put him in contention for the silver medal.

#WATCH Family and friends celebrate Neeraj Chopra's silver medal win in the World Athletics Championships at his hometown in Panipat, #Haryana



Neeraj Chopra secured 2nd position with his 4th throw of 88.13 meters in the men's Javelin finals. pic.twitter.com/khrUhmDgHG — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2022

The first position was held by defending champion Anderson Peters of Grenada, who recorded a distance of 90.54m.

On the other hand, World Championships debutant Rohit Yadav finished in the 10th position after making attempts of 78.72m, 78.05m and 77.95m.

Live TV