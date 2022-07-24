NewsIndia
NARENDRA MODI

PM Modi congratulates Neeraj Chopra for silver medal at World Athletics Championship, calls it 'great accomplishment' by 'distinguished athlete'

Neeraj Chopra recorded a distance of 88.13m in his fourth-attempt throw and secured the second position in the men's javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 09:49 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (July 24, 2022) congratulated Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra for clinching the "historic" silver medal in the men's javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships. Congratulating Neeraj Chopra on his official Twitter account, Modi said that it's a "great accomplishment by one of our most distinguished athletes". He added that this is a "special moment" for Indian sports

"A great accomplishment by one of our most distinguished athletes! Congratulations to Neeraj Chopra on winning a historic Silver medal at the World Championships. This is a special moment for Indian sports. Best wishes to Neeraj for his upcoming endeavours," the prime minister tweeted.

Several union ministers also congratulated Neeraj Chopra on his silver medal.

Neeraj Chopra has now become India's first ever track and field athlete to take the silver medal at the World Championships, and second to bag a podium finish after the legendary long jumper Anju Bobby George, who finished third in the Paris Worlds in 2003. 

Neeraj Chopra recorded a distance of 88.13m to secure silver medal

Neeraj Chopra recorded a distance of 88.13m in his fourth-attempt throw and secured the second position. The Olympic medallist started the proceedings with a foul throw, which was followed by 82.39m and 86.37m. It was finally in the fourth attempt when he recorded the distance of 88.13m, which put him in contention for the silver medal.

The first position was held by defending champion Anderson Peters of Grenada, who recorded a distance of 90.54m.

On the other hand, World Championships debutant Rohit Yadav finished in the 10th position after making attempts of 78.72m, 78.05m and 77.95m. 

