PM Modi Dons Traditional Mundu, Shawl And Kurta During Road Show In Kerala

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a rousing welcome after he arrived in Kerala's Kochi on Monday, with thousands of people, including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and supporters, lining up on both sides of the nearly two-kilometre-long route of his road show from the INS Garuda naval air station to the venue of a youth programme. Modi landed at the naval air station at 5 PM and commenced his road show from there around 5.40 PM.

Dressed in traditional Kerala attire -- a kasavu mundu, a shawl and a kurta -- Narendra Modi began the road show on foot and waved to the people on both sides of the road and atop buildings along the route, which was under a tight security net with thousands of police personnel being deployed to ensure PM's safety.

People of all age groups, from various parts of the state, were lined up on both sides of the road, hours in advance, to welcome the prime minister and they showered him with flowers along the entire route.

Initially, Modi walked surrounded by SPG personnel with security vehicles in the front and the back. Later he climbed onto an SUV and stood on its footboard to wave back at the people.

Enthusiastic BJP workers and supporters carrying party flags, wearing party hats or caps and holding placards with Modi's photograph also lined up on both sides of the road and cheered him on with chants of 'Modi-Modi' and drum beats.

Huge cutouts of the PM and posters highlighting the programmes he is scheduled to attend in Kerala were placed along the route.

Thousands, including celebrities, had also arrived hours in advance and taken up seats at the Yuvam 2023 event venue and waited for the PM, braving the scorching sun.

Congress leader and former Defence Minister A K Antony's son Anil, who recently joined BJP, actor and former Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Gopi and actors Unni Mukundan and Aparna Balamurali were among those who were waiting at the venue to greet the PM.