PM Modi established Oct 31 as Rashtriya Ekta Divas, Statue of Unity as its venue - Here’s why

New Delhi: The vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat" led to the decision to celebrate Sardar Patel's birth anniversary, October 31, as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas every year. Since 2014, Rashtriya Ekta Diwas has been celebrated with great zeal across the country. It has gained widespread acceptance in the last eight years, and the day is now considered on par with other important national holidays such as Independence Day and Republic Day. Because of the magnitude of its impact, the PM's celebration of the day has become a tradition that all future Prime Ministers would not want to miss out on.

The official celebrations, in which the PM takes part, take place at the Statue of Unity, which the PM dedicated to the nation on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas in 2018. The location and the celebration of the day have become so inextricably linked that this association has as much recall value as Kartavya Path for Republic Day and Red Fort for Independence Day.

This year, too, the Prime Minister will take part in the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations at the Statue of Unity. A Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Parade will take place during the celebration, with contingents from the BSF and five state police forces, one from each zone. A performance by an Ambaji tribal children's musical band will be a highlight of the programme. Members of the Band used to beg at the Ambaji temple. The Prime Minister had previously encouraged these children when they performed in front of him during his visit to Ambaji last month. On this day, PM Modi's 'Run for Unity' is also organised across the country.

(With ANI inputs)