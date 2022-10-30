India doing wonders in space sector: PM Modi hails ISRO in Mann Ki Baat; check key points

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (October 30) addressed the nation in the 94th edition of his 'Man Ki Baat.' PM Modi began his address by extending his greetings to the countrymen on the occasion of Chhath Puja. Underlining the importance of the inclusion of nature in India's culture and festivals PM said the occasion of Chhath Puja tells us about the importance of sun and the solar energy in our lives. From talking about the importance of solar energy and a fully solar-powered village in Gujarat- Modhera to India's recent achievement in the space sector here are the key points of today's Man Ki Baat addition.

PM Modi said India is now introducing its conventional experiences into modern science and has become one of the largest electricity producers. "The day is not far when the construction of Suryagrams will become a big mass movement in India and the people of Modhera village have already started it", said PM.

There was a time when India was denied cryogenic technology by other developed nation but Indian scientists developed the technology indeginously and now are launching dozens of satellites. "With this launching, India has emerged as a strong player in the global commercial market, this has also opened new opportunities for India in the field of space," said PM referring to recent launch of commersial satellite by ISRO.

"Earlier the space sector in India was confined within the purview of government systems. When this space sector was opened to the youth of India, to the private sector of India, revolutionary changes have started coming in it," PM further added.

"आपसे बात करते हुए मुझे वो पुराना समय भी याद आ रहा है, जब भारत को Cryogenic Rocket Technology देने से मना कर दिया गया था |"



Reiterating "Jai Anusandhan" from his Independence Day speech, PM Modi said, I had called for 'Jai Anusandhan' from the Red Fort. I had also talked about making this decade the Techade of India. I was very happy to see that the students of our IITs have now taken over the goal, said PM.

PM Modi reminded the audience of National Unity Day which is celebrated every year on October 31 to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel.

PM also talked about the 'Mission Life' campaign that aims at the protection of the environment and urged the citizens to know and support the campaign. "Mission Life has a simple principle - promoting such a lifestyle, such a lifestyle, which does not harm the environment," said PM.