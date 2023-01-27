topStoriesenglish2566211
PM Modi Extends Special Birthday Greetings to Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma

Taking to Twitter PM Modi said, "Best wishes to Meghalaya CM Shri Conrad Sangma Ji on his birthday. Praying for his long and healthy life."

Jan 27, 2023
  • In the 2018 Meghalaya Assembly elections, NPP won 19 seats, coming second in rank behind Congress.
  • Sangma`s Party NPP allied with regional parties due to the requirement of having at least 30 seats to form the government.
  • He became the Chief Minister of the state and sworn in on March 6, 2008.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended birthday greetings to Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and prayed for his long and healthy life. Taking to Twitter PM Modi said, "Best wishes to Meghalaya CM Shri Conrad Sangma Ji on his birthday. Praying for his long and healthy life."

Conrad Sangma is the 12th Chief Minister of Meghalaya since March 2018, a Member of Parliament since May 2016, and Minister of Finance, Power and Tourism, Government of Meghalaya from 2008-2009. He began his political career in the late 1990s after completing his studies. He started off as a campaign manager in the NCP (National Congress Party) for his father P A Sangma. In 2004, he contested his first election but faced a defeat. In 2008, he tasted success by being elected to State Assembly as an NCP member. Later, he held several portfolios such as Power, Finance, IT, Tourism, and GAD.

Sangma also presented his first budget within 10 days of being a minister in Meghalaya. From 2009 to 2013, he held the position of the Leader of the Opposition in the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly. In March 2016, he became NPP`s president after his father`s death. In the 2018 Meghalaya Assembly elections, NPP won 19 seats, coming second in rank behind Congress. Sangma`s Party NPP allied with regional parties due to the requirement of having at least 30 seats to form the government. He became the Chief Minister of the state and sworn in on March 6, 2008.

