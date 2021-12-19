हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Goa

PM Modi felicitates fighters of Goa's liberation fight

PM Modi felicitated the freedom fighters and veterans of ‘Operation Vijay’ as part of Goa Liberation Day celebrations.

PM Modi felicitates fighters of Goa&#039;s liberation fight
ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (December 19) felicitated the freedom fighters and veterans of ‘Operation Vijay’ as part of Goa Liberation Day celebrations.

The ceremony was held at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium in Panaji and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was also present during the ceremony.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes at Martyr`s Memorial, Azad Maidan in Panaji.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated various development projects in the state and said that Goa has emerged as the best state in good governance.

In his speech, PM Modi remembered one of the integral ministers of the Narendra Modi 201 regime and ex-chief minister of Goa, late Manohar Parikar and said that he was a man of honest character.

“The country through the character of Manohar Parrikar Ji saw how honest, talented, and hardworking the people of Goa are. Through his life, we saw that how one can remain devoted to his state, his people till his last breath,” said Modi

The Prime Minister arrived in Goa to attend Liberation Day celebrations and received a warm welcome in the poll-bound state.

Goa Liberation Day is celebrated on December 19 every year to mark the success of `Operation Vijay` undertaken by the Indian Armed Forces that liberated Goa from Portuguese rule.

(With agency inputs)

